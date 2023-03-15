It all kicked off on Sunday night

Police had a busy Sunday evening (March 12) when they tried to stop a suspected drug deal.

An officer spotted three suspicious people between Alexandra Road and Brereton Road.

The arrest in Bedford on Sunday night (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)

But when he tried to chat, they threw a burner phone at him and ran off.

And as he gave chase – joined by other officers – and detained one of the suspected drug dealers at Greenhill Street, that’s when it all kicked off.

One of the men assaulted and spat at officers, the other one had drugs on him and the third one got away.

And – to add insult to injury – once safely in custody, the first man then assaulted a FURTHER THREE OFFICERS.

One male was charged with assaulting FIVE emergency workers and was recalled to prison.