Police granted closure order at Bedford address which caused "misery for neighbours"

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a property on Clapham Road, Bedford today (Tuesday).
Officers attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said the order means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.
In a post on social media, police said the address was involved in significant anti-social behaviour, “causing disruption and misery for neighbours and many sleepless nights”.
And added: “Again, this anti-social behaviour was inextricably linked to drug use.”