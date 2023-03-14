Police granted closure order at Bedford address which caused "misery for neighbours"

Nobody is allowed to access the property on Clapham Road for THREE MONTHS

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a property on Clapham Road, Bedford today (Tuesday).

Officers attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said the order means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said the address was involved in significant anti-social behaviour, “causing disruption and misery for neighbours and many sleepless nights”.

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a property on Clapham Road, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)