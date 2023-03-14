News you can trust since 1845
Police granted closure order at Bedford address which caused "misery for neighbours"

Nobody is allowed to access the property on Clapham Road for THREE MONTHS

By Clare Turner
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a property on Clapham Road, Bedford today (Tuesday).

Officers attended Luton Magistrates’ Court said the order means no-one will be allowed access to the property for THREE MONTHS.

In a post on social media, police said the address was involved in significant anti-social behaviour, “causing disruption and misery for neighbours and many sleepless nights”.

Bedfordshire Police have secured a closure order for a property on Clapham Road, Bedford (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
And added: “Again, this anti-social behaviour was inextricably linked to drug use.”