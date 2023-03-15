A man and a woman who dumped items next to the bottle banks in Southfield Road, Kempston, have paid a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping.
The council's environmental crime team tracked down the couple after finding evidence at the scene.
The pair both chose to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice instead of attending an interview with council officers under caution.
The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400, this can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.
Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and we are taking a zero-tolerance approach by issuing a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecuting anyone we find committing this crime.”