Unfortunately for them, they left evidence at the scene

A man and a woman who dumped items next to the bottle banks in Southfield Road, Kempston, have paid a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping.

The council's environmental crime team tracked down the couple after finding evidence at the scene.

The various items dumped by the bottle banks in Kempston

The pair both chose to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice instead of attending an interview with council officers under caution.

The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400, this can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.