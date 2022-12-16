Here are Bedford's latest crimes in your area
You can search with our table – but the main one seems to be assault
Ever wondered what crime is like where you live?
Well, wonder no more as Bedfordshire Police have released official figures for November and you can search our table (just type into the search bar below) to see how your street or area fared.
Did you know there were nearly 830 crimes committed in the town last month?
And, the breakdown is quite worrying:
Assault = 188
Assault on a police officer = 14
Attempted murder = 1 (in Church Lane)
Blackmail = 5
Burglary = 33
Controlling or coercive behaviour = 3
Drugs trafficking = 15
Harassment = 19
Kidnapping = 2
Malicious communication = 18
Modern slavery = 6
Possession of firearms = 1 (in Church Lane)
Sexual = 36
Stalking = 10
Threats to kill = 8