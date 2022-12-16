Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Bedford

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car which failed to stop yesterday morning (Thursday).

At approximately 10.25am, police were called to the incident in Church End, Renhold.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Christopher Dougherty said: “We’re looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to help us establish what happened. Failing to stop at the scene of a collision is a criminal offence which will be taken seriously.

“We believe the car involved was a blue VW Golf which left the collision in the direction of Renhold. Anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description in the area, or who has any dash cam footage, is urged to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 116 of 15 December.

Shortly after the collision, at approximately 10.35am, one of the police cars dispatched to the scene was involved in a damage-only collision with another vehicle in Park Avenue, Bedford. No-one was injured and further enquiries are ongoing.