Groups including Bedford's Samsons Academy get slice of £200,000 to tackle youth violence

Community projects across the county have been given a share of £200,000 Bedfordshire Police’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).

Called the VERU Village, it brings together teachers, faith leaders, charities and young people to combat knife crime and gang exploitation.

And today (Tuesday), more than £200,000 has been investment in different projects across the county which support young people.

They include:

Samsons Academy, Bedford – £15,000

The academy will continue to provide one-to-one support to young people, onsite therapeutic support and martial arts and boxing classes. Samson’s will also support events and trips away during school holidays.

Reactiv8, Kempston – £30,000

To work with 18-25 year olds in police custody, with a view to continuing to work with them upon release from police custody and help them re-engage with employment, education or training if they are not currently involved.

Bedford Community Safety Partnership / Groundwork – £15,000

A joint project with the Central Bedfordshire CSP and Groundwork, youth workers on the project will run tailored outreach work in identified areas of risk.

Bedfordshire Open Door – £15,000

The counselling service will deliver specialist counselling provision to young people aged 13-25 years who are at risk, are victims of crime and have had or are experiencing acute childhood experiences. It will offer a mix of one-to-one counselling sessions on a 12-session model alongside group work on issues such as understanding anger and anxiety.

Bedfordshire Youth Offending Service – £15,000

The TREE Project (Tackling, Reducing and Ending Exploitation) will run joint patrols and outreach work in target areas such as town centres. The outreach work will focus on behaviour and be aimed at minimising risk and engaging with young people by seeking opportunities to understand their choices.

CANter Equine Therapy, Lower Gravenhurst – £15,000

The programme provides young people with the ability to be able to process their thoughts and emotions, being able to think before reacting to a situation, understand other points of view, and develop strategies to communicate effectively and manage aggression and impulsive behaviour.

Tasha Case, the VERU’s community and engagement lead, said: "We are a collective of partners and professionals with a vested interest in the wellbeing and welfare of young people.”

The VERU Village will be structured around six ‘huts’ – education, faith, family, frontline, inclusion and leisure.

These different huts will work to provide tailored support and coordinate activity in these relevant areas, such as to educators working in schools and colleges, frontline workers, sports and leisure activity providers as well as faith leaders.