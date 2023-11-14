The drive thru would create around 15 new jobs

Another coffee shop drive thru could open in Bedford – if new plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received plans for a Costa Coffee on land within the existing B&M Bedford (Goldington) car park and service yard on Riverfield Drive.

The applicant said the proposed development is intended to “fulfil Costa Coffee’s operational requirement to supplement their existing network of coffee shops in the Bedford urban area and meet the needs of residents, workers and visitors in this part of the town”.

Approximate site location Screenshot 2023 Google My Maps Map data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 , CNS/Airbus, Geomapping plc, Infoterra Ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group. Red line based on image in the design statement

The applicant said the site is expected to operate on a 24 hour basis, and will create approximately 15 new full and part-time jobs (“equivalent to eight full time jobs”). The planning statement also said this proposal will “make a useful contribution to the local economy” in Bedford.

Two comments have been made on the council’s planning portal.

One person said: “I am amazed that the need to add a twelfth establishment providing the opportunity to purchase coffee. We have the independent unit by Wickes who have been there for many years. They will surely be badly affected & much consideration must be taken into account regarding this.A huge organisation such as Costa could devastate their trade.”

While the second, who said they were someone who “frequents cafes and coffee shops on a regular basis”, said the proposal will stop the land “from becoming filled with rubbish and potentially used in a negative way within our community.”