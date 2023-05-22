They've been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries

Four people have been arrested in connection with a violent disorder in Ampthill.

At around 9.40pm on Friday, May 12, officers received reports of the incident in Woburn Street, which resulted in the landlord being assaulted and suffering from facial injuries.

Four arrests made in connection with the Ampthill disorder

This weekend, a 19-year-old man and three 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Foy from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “We know this incident was a huge concern within the local community and we have progressed with our investigation, resulting in the arrests of four people.

“Such violence in completely disgraceful and we won’t stand for it in our communities.”

All four people were released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

