An 18-year-old and three boys have been arrested after a stabbing in Bedford.

Police were called to Bromham Road at around 8pm on Friday (October 14) where a 17-year-old boy had received a single serious but not life-threatening slash wound.

The four people were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of assault.

Beds Police are appealing for information

The 18-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, following an incident a few minutes earlier at a fast food restaurant in Greyfriars when a man had indicated to staff he had a firearm.

PC Lucy Pascuzzi, investigating, said: “We all have a responsibility to stop violence of this nature involving young people.

“We believe that a weapon could have been discarded into a garden or somewhere else in this area, such as in North Parade, Alexandra Place, Alexandra Road or Midland Road.

“Our investigation is progressing well but if anyone saw this incident, has any information about the weapon or anything else that can help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101.