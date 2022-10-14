Bedford burglar jailed just two days after being caught in the act and grabbed by his victim

A burglar who was caught in the act and grabbed by his victim has been jailed.

Troy Bossendorfer was caught as he tried to escape over a fence after trying to break into a home with a hammer.

But the house in Ryswick Road, Kempston, wasn’t empty, and the intended victim was able to detain Bossendorfer until police arrived.

Troy Bossendorfer

Just two days later he was sentenced to spend a year behind bars.

The attempted burglary took place on Wednesday, October 5 at around 9.30am.

The 35-year-old, of High Street, Bedford, pleaded guilty on Friday, October 7 and was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court to 12 month sin jail.

He also has to pay his victim £200 compensation.

Detective Constable Harry Baron said: “This is swift justice for someone who has caused untold distress to this family.

“We know how intrusive burglary can be to the victims. In this case, the man living here has shown enormous bravery and courage to tackle Bossendorfer and safely detain him until our officers could get there.

“Officers in our dedicated Op Maze burglary squad are working around the clock to get burglars off the streets and I am pleased to say the number of residential burglaries across the county is going down while our conviction rate is going up.

