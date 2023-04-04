News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
11 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
41 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
59 minutes ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

Former volunteer police officer used excessive force during Bedford arrest

He had retired from the force but returned as a volunteer during the pandemic

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

A former volunteer police officer has been dismissed after a panel ruled he used excessive force when arresting a member of the public.

Special Inspector Chris Smith – who resigned from his role in October last year – declined to attend the two-day hearing where his conduct was found to have amounted to gross misconduct.

Read More
Police use stinger after drunk driver heads wrong way on the A1
Most Popular
Special Inspector Chris Smith's conduct was found to have amounted to gross misconductSpecial Inspector Chris Smith's conduct was found to have amounted to gross misconduct
Special Inspector Chris Smith's conduct was found to have amounted to gross misconduct

The panel was told the incident occurred while Mr Smith was on patrol in Bedford in the early hours of December 18, 2021.

He and colleagues came across two men who they had earlier moved on for causing public disorder and arrested them for being drunk and disorderly.

During the arrest, Mr Smith struck one of the men to the knee with a baton several times. He later swore in a threatening manner at the other detained man when he was being transported to a police station.

The panel heard Mr Smith had 30 years’ experience as a police officer before retiring in 2019 and had returned as a volunteer during the pandemic.

The panel found his use of the baton and lack of leadership to junior colleagues amounted to gross misconduct for Use of Force and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

He was further found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy in relation to his threatening manner to the second member of the public.

The panel ruled he would have faced dismissal had he not already resigned from his role.

Monica Daley-Campbell, panel chair, said: “Special Inspector Smith had served as a police officer for 30 years and it was commendable that he had decided to serve as a special police officer during the unprecedented demands of the pandemic.

"However, this did not in any way lessen the requirements on him in his role or the need to adhere to the standards of behaviour.

“He had a special duty to those junior officers, whom he had leadership of, to set the right tone for the future of policing.”

He will also be placed on the barred list.