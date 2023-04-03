News you can trust since 1845
Police use stinger after drunk driver heads wrong way on the A1

It’s a miracle he didn't kill anyone, say police

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

Police were forced to use a stinger to stop a drink-driver as he headed the wrong way up the A1.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit were confronted by the Audi in the early hours of Saturday (April 1).

The aftermath of the sting (Picture courtesy of BCH Road Policing Unit)
He joined the westbound A421 going east, navigated the Black Cat roundabout the wrong way and then went north up the southbound A1.

Police stung the car and brought it to a tactical stop.

But even then, the driver wouldn't open the car, so officers smashed the window to switch off the engine.

In a tweet, officers said: “He was very drunk, (it’s a) miracle he didn't kill anyone.”