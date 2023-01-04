Former Bedfordshire Police officer shouted and swore at woman while off-duty

A former officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after shouting and swearing at a woman while off-duty.

Luke Moore was a detective constable at the time of the incident in Wellingborough in August 2021 – however, he has since resigned from the force.

The woman reported the incident to police and Mr Moore later received a Community Resolution Order for Section 5 Public Order Offence. He then failed to declare this, and a family member, on his Vetting Form when applying for another role.

Although he subsequently resigned from force, a decision was made in 2017 that all gross misconduct cases must continue to their conclusion.

He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct at an accelerated hearing held in front of Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst at Bedfordshire Police HQ today (Wednesday).

Had he still been a serving officer he would have been dismissed without notice and will now be placed on the barred list.

Chief Constable Rodenhurst said: “I expect my officers to display a high standard of personal conduct towards members of the public while both on and off duty.

“I was appalled by the behaviour displayed by this former officer, and this was a clear case of gross misconduct warranting a dismissal.

