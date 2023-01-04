Bedford man charged with assault as police seize this knife
He’s also been charged with intentional suffocation and coercive behaviour
By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 10:52am
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in the early hours of Thursday (December 29) in Bedford.
A warrant was subsequently executed at an address in Sharnbrook.
The man has since been charged with assault, intentional suffocation, coercive behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.