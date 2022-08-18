Crackdown on drink and drug driving in Bedfordshire starts next week

A week-long crackdown on drink and drug driving will take place in Bedfordshire next week.

Figures reveal since the beginning of 2021 there have been 158 serious or fatal collisions across Beds, Herts and Cambs involving drivers under the influence of drink or drugs.

Anyone caught drink or drug driving faces a 12-month driving ban, a large fine, and a criminal record.

Police traffic car

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe, Head of Roads Policing for the three forces, said: "During the summer, people’s habits change; with the lighter nights, people may head to the pub after work for a few drinks and think they are fine to drive back. But this may mean you are over the limit.

“The message is simple, don’t drink or take drugs and drive. Make sure you plan your journey home ahead of time, so you’re not tempted to drive back.

“The consequences of drink or drug driving are more than fines and criminal records, this can lead to job loss, relationship breakdowns, foreign travel restrictions and significantly increased insurance premiums. Or it could lead to you killing yourself or someone else. Just don’t do it.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, Festus Akinbusoye, said: “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will likely cost lives, livelihoods and your freedom.”

He added: “Don’t take the risk. If you get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, you are putting people’s lives at risk.”