Concerns raised over private security patrols in Bedford at police and crime meeting - but organiser says they have proven their value

Businessman Peter McCormack is funding private security patrols in Bedford. Picture: Peter McCormack/X

Concerns have been raised over private security patrolling Bedford’s town centre at Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel.

But organiser Peter McCormack said the patrols had proved their value.

The use of privately funded security patrols in Bedford came under scrutiny at the latest meeting of the panel (Tuesday, September 16), where members questioned their role in tackling anti-social behaviour.

The patrols, which are paid for by a local coffee shop owner, are not part of the official Safer Streets Summer Initiative run by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Instead, they operate independently of the police or council, raising concerns about accountability and legitimacy.

During the meeting, independent panel member Lee Melville said it was “very worrying” private security was now patrolling Bedford town centre, adding that Bedfordshire Police’s own summer campaign may only have provided “a sticking plaster” on deeper problems and asked what measures would follow once it ended.

Police and crime commissioner (PCC) John Tizard defended the impact of the Home Office backed initiative, which runs from July until the end of September.

According to his written update to the panel, the scheme focuses on hotspot policing and partnership working, and resulted in 121 fines for anti-social behaviour and 34 arrests in Bedford during July

The PCC told the panel that anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre had fallen by 15 per cent over the past two years. However, he made clear his opposition to outsourcing patrols.

“My view is there’s no place on our streets for private security firms. If we want effective policing, it should be by police officers who are accountable, carry warrant cards, or PCSOs, or enforcement officers employed by the local authority,” he said.

The commissioner contrasted Bedford with Luton, where the council has invested in a dedicated Neighbourhood Enforcement Team with delegated police powers. Bedford Borough Council, he noted, has not taken that approach.

The private patrols sparked stronger words from councillor Tim Caswell (Bedford Borough Council), who said he preferred to see accountable police officers and PCSOs on patrol rather than what he described as “the paramilitary wing of a coffee shop.”

He also criticised remarks about Bedford’s homeless population made during a recent podcast published by Mr McCormack, with guest Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson.

The PCC said he didn’t think the councillor’s “powerful words” needed a response, and repeated his belief that policing should remain a public service rather than delegated to private firms.

While the summer initiative has ended, the PCC confirmed that “much of what has been put in place” would continue beyond September.

Following the meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) approached Peter McCormack, the owner of Real Coffee, who funded the private patrols.

He said: “I actually agree it is very worrying, I would much rather not be spending £10,000 a month on private security.

“This is a service that should be provided by the police… they do an incredible job, but they lack the resources to be present in our town when we need them most.

“What Bedford requires is more funding for policing, not excuses.

“Our private security pilot has already proved its value.

“They are not “thugs” or a “paramilitary wing of a coffee shop”, they are licensed professionals from Bellmont Security, a long-established firm that has run security for the BID, the Bedford Park Concerts, and numerous local businesses.

“Nobody objected then, but now that they are protecting families and shopkeepers, suddenly it is a problem.

“And yet, in all this time, our team has not received a single complaint.

“For [the PCC] to say there is “no place” for private security is effectively to argue that we should leave residents to face more danger – that is shameful.

“I am a proud Bedfordian, and I refuse to watch my town decline because politicians and officials lack the courage to act,” he said.