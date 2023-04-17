Cocaine driver on TikTok killed mother and daughter after ploughing into them just outside Bedford

A mother and daughter burned to death when a van driver who had taken cocaine and was using TikTok crashed into their car.

Emma Van der Avoird, 55, was driving her daughter Khiana to school when Luke Flanagan’s transit ploughed into their Peugeot 2008 in stationary traffic.

Khiana and Emma van der Avoird

Mrs Van Der Avoird and her daughter died at the scene. Flanagan, now 28, suffered burns to his face lasting two to three months as he tried to rescue them from the wreckage on the westbound A421 near Renhold.

Today (Monday) Flanagan, of Skipper Way, Little Paxton was jailed for five years seven months at Luton Crown Court, having admitted causing death by dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for four years nine months.

Emma and Khiana lived in Little Paxton, Cambridgshire. Emma’s husband and Khiana’s dad Ed had died from a heart attack aged just 54 in 2011.

In a statement issued at the time, their relatives said: “Our family is overcome with sadness and grief at Emma and Khiana’s death in such tragic circumstances.

Luke Flanagan

“They were both vibrant, strong and forthright people. Emma was on her way to take Khiana to Bedford Modern School, where she was a bright and popular student.

“Emma and Khiana were as close as any mother and daughter could be. Emma was a devoted mother who had poured her heart and soul into caring for Khiana since the sudden death of their husband and father Ed 10 years ago.

“Khiana was at the start of her life and was a beautiful and talented girl.

“We are devastated that they have been wrenched from us when both of them still had so much living to do.

“We will all miss Emma and Khiana dearly but take some comfort in the fact they have been reunited as a family.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, a family member said: “My sister Emma and her daughter Khiana were inseparable as a pair.

“Emma was my older sister whom I grew up with. We always dropped into our old way of being when together and we chattered away whenever we met or spoke on the phone; time just running away. I really only ever had that type of relationship with Emma, and I cannot tell you just how hard it is not to have her or the chance to speak or see her again.

“The impact of Emma and Khiana’s deaths was made considerably worse by the manner of their deaths. They were just on their way to school like normal, stationary in traffic. I honestly will never come to terms with this or the fact their lives ended so needlessly.

“I understand Mr Flannagan did try to get them out and sustained burns himself and I thank him for that but that is nothing compared the impact his actions have had on me and my wider family. I hope that he can find a way to live with what he has done because I know how hard it continues to be for me”

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said the crash happened shortly before 8am on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Mr Mulgrew said: “The defendant was interacting with the TikTok app on his phone, which was in a cradle.”

He said he gave a reading of 114 for cocaine in his body. He said he had consumed it on the previous Saturday. It meant Flanagan was almost over three times the legal limit for cocaine.

The crash happened about a mile past the Black Cat roundabout where there was queuing traffic. Dashcam footage showed Mrs Van Der Avoird braking in her Peugeot.

The van driven by Flanagan was behind the Peugeot and did not brake or slow down. It hit the rear of the car, sending it three or four feet in the air.

Defending Alistair MacDonald KC said Flanagan had no previous convictions or cautions. He has undergone counselling to deal with flashback and symptoms of PTSD. He said he carried out charitable and voluntary work.

Judge Michael Simon said: “Almost immediately liquid could be seen flooding out from the offside of the Peugeot and within seconds the liquid ignited and the car burst into flames, with the conflagration extending to the defendant’s van as well.

“To his credit the defendant immediately got out of his van and made attempts to help the driver of the burning car, but the heat was so intense that there was nothing he or anyone else could do.”

The judge said: “Life is precious. The coming to an end of a life is always a matter of sadness. In this case that tragedy is magnified not only by the loss of two precious lives, but also by the personal circumstances of the deceased. They had themselves been bereaved of their father and husband with the sudden death of Mr Ed Van Der Avoird.”

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Emma and Khiana’s family and their terrible loss.

“This was an extremely sad incident that could have been avoided, had Flanagan been paying attention to the road.