Two bodies recovered after canoeists get into trouble in Kempston

Avoid the area

By Clare Turner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST

Two bodies have been recovered after two capsized canoes were discovered at the Weir embankment in Water Lane, Kempston yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called at around 10.50am to reports of two capsized canoes and a possible female in difficulties.

Officers, working with Beds Fire and Rescue teams and the EEAST Ambulance Service, searched the river and two deceased people were discovered.

The public are being asked to avoid the area

The Bedfordshire Coroner has been made aware and officers are working towards establishing a formal identification.

A police presence will remain in the area and the public is being asked to avoid the Weir embankment/Water Lane area.

