Two bodies recovered after canoeists get into trouble in Kempston

Two bodies have been recovered after two capsized canoes were discovered at the Weir embankment in Water Lane, Kempston yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called at around 10.50am to reports of two capsized canoes and a possible female in difficulties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers, working with Beds Fire and Rescue teams and the EEAST Ambulance Service, searched the river and two deceased people were discovered.

The public are being asked to avoid the area

The Bedfordshire Coroner has been made aware and officers are working towards establishing a formal identification.

Advertisement

Advertisement