Bedford property owners fined thousands for “unacceptable state” of house
There was discarded wood, plastic, glass, as well as an overgrown garden
The Bedford owners of a house which was left in an “unacceptable state” have been fined thousands.
Gilgal Investments Limited – based in Clapham Road – was issued with a Section 215 Notice by Bolton Council in December 2021.
The notice required the Bedford business to remove discarded wood, plastic, glass, and other materials from the property, as well as cutting back the overgrown front garden.
It also ordered the removal of trees and bushes from the back garden.
But after Gilgal Investments Limited failed to comply for nearly a year, the case came to court last month.
Wigan Magistrates’ Court heard the house – in Plodder Lane, Bolton – was vacant and Bolton Council provided photo evidence of how the poor state of the property was impacting the surrounding neighbourhood.
In the defendant’s absence, magistrates imposed a fine of £1,000 alongside £1,103.65 in costs and a £100 victim surcharge.
Under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, local authorities can issue a Section 215 Notice to owners and occupiers when an area is “adversely affected by the condition of land”.
Failing to comply with a notice is a summary offence and can result in a maximum fine of £2,500 upon conviction.
Cllr Toby Hewitt, Bolton Council’s executive cabinet member for strategic housing and planning, said: “This property was left in an unacceptable state, and this can have a negative impact on nearby homes and businesses.
“The council will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers to force owners to act when their properties fall below a reasonable standard.
“This case sends a clear message that those who fail to co-operate with the council could face a conviction and a significant financial penalty.”