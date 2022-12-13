Villagers were given the fright of their lives when a speculative flier to build 345 new homes in Bromham was put through their doors.

Rainier Developments sent a questionnaire to residents about its proposals for south of Northampton Road, opposite Chestnut Avenue.

But – according to both Bedford Borough Council and Bromham Parish Council – it’s a non-starter for 20 years at the very least.

Land south of Northampton Road, opposite Chestnut Avenue

Annoyed residents took to social media to vent, with one bemoaning aggressive developers.

While another doubted the questionnaire deadline given the current postal strikes.

On Rainier Developments’ website, it says: “Our team is currently promoting land on the edge of Bromham in Bedfordshire which would deliver a sustainable extension to the village.

"The proposals focus on creating a high-quality urban extension which is in keeping with the existing character of the village and is well integrated both physically and socially.

"Up to 345 new homes are envisaged, with a wide range of housing types to help meet the needs of Bromham and the wider area.

“Existing landscape features will be retained and enhanced as part of a new multi-functional green infrastructure network that improves biodiversity and opportunities for amenity and recreation for local residents.

“The proposals are being promoted through Bedford Borough Council’s Local Plan Review.”

But when we contacted Bedford Borough Council, a spokesman said: “The council received a request to include this site in its forthcoming Local Plan 2040 through the ‘Call for Sites’ process in 2020.

“However, this was one of many sites put forward by landowners that was not selected for inclusion in the plan.

“It is expected that the Local Plan 2040 will be submitted for independent examination by the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023.”

Bromham Parish Council also announced on its website: “You may receive this questionnaire through your door in the near future.

“Please be aware that this communication is from a developer and not from Bromham Parish Council.