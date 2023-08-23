Bedford man - known as Someblood - jailed for drug dealing after bringing around 20kg of heroin into the country

He was caught by using Encrochat

A man from Bedford has been handed two 20-year sentences and a four-year sentence after being found guilty of drug dealing.

Klaudio Ciobanu was brought to justice as part of Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello – a dedicated government-funded op aimed at cracking down on organised crime groups using Encrochat.

Klaudio Ciobanu

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ciobanu – of Palgrave Road, Bedford – went by the alias Someblood on the encrypted communications network Encrochat.

Messages showed the 30-year-old discussing major deals to supply cocaine worth millions of pounds, helping bring around 20kg of heroin into the country from Turkey, as well as facilitating the sale of thousands of pounds' worth of cannabis.

Ciobanu’s criminal network stretched across the country, with the messages showing him contacting associates across the north of England and the Midlands.

But on Friday (August 18) Ciobanu was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Ciobanu's retrieved cash

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was handed two 20-year sentences for the cocaine and heroin offences and a four-year sentence for the cannabis – which will all be served at the same time.

Investigation officer Daniel Relf, from Operation Costello, said: “Drugs gangs such as these ruin lives. Men like Ciobanu and their associates are ruthless, dangerous criminals who won’t let anyone or anything get in their way of making even more money from selling products that tear families and communities apart.

“Serious criminals like this thought they could keep their hands clean and avoid police detection by using Encrochat handsets, which cost thousands of pounds – but we have other ideas.

“Costello will continue to pursue the most serious drug dealers in our county and put them behind bars. If you are involved in this type of organised crime, you can expect a very unpleasant knock at your door from us very soon.”