Police are appealing for any dashcam footage

The incident took place in Bedford's Fenlake Road last Wednesday (August 16) between 9.50pm and 10.20pm

A vulnerable person was attacked by a gang of four during as burglary on Bedford's Fenlake Road.

And police are hoping witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage will come forward with info.

The incident took place last Wednesday (August 16) between 9.50pm and 10.20pm.