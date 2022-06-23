Bedford man jailed for horrific axe attack on ex-girlfriend

A Bedford man who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend with an axe has been jailed for more than 16 years.

Charlie Arnold, 21, of Conway Crescent, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (June 21) after pleading guilty to attempted murder and actual bodily harm.

On April 19 last year he showed up as his victim’s home and was let in for a conversation.

She wished him well but told him they had no future together – and that she planned to move forward with her life and gain further education.

But chillingly she told that Arnold then started to ‘calmly’ put a pair of gloves on.

Anxiously she joked “are you going to kill me?” as he had previously made threats to do so.

To her horror, he pulled out an axe and launched his attack – repeatedly striking her head and arms as she tried to defend herself.

The victims’ parents heard screaming and helped to disarm Arnold, before he subsequently fled the property.

She was seriously injured, has been left with significant scarring and continues to suffer as a result of the attack to this day.

After the attack, Arnold went to his mother’s home where he called 999 and said: “I have tried to kill someone”.

In a statement the victim said: “I am now particularly cautious around men and often find myself becoming anxious if someone does something I am unsure of, even small things like if I notice a change in someone’s facial expressions, a change of walking pace or especially when someone picks up a utensil such a knife even when it is, for example, to simply chop up food.

“For months after the incident I would have nightmares about him and what he did to me. I would wake in panic and often be tearful and feel physically sick because of the trauma.”

Arnold received a sentence of 16 years and eight months with a five-year extension, meaning he can be recalled to prison.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, her mother or stepfather.

Detective Constable Brendan Street, investigating, said: “This was a planned attack. Arnold carried gloves and an axe with him and intended to cause serious harm and distress.

“If not for the timely intervention of the victim’s parents the outcome could have been even worse. I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim and her family throughout this ordeal and court process, and am glad justice has now been served.”

