Man arrested for assault and harassment in Bedford's De Parys Avenue

A man in his 40s from Bedford has been arrested on suspicion of offences including assault and harassment in the De Parys Avenue area of the town earlier this month.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood, investigating said: “We will always look to take action where people report suspicious or concerning behaviour to us.

If you've heard of any cases of assault and harassment in Bedford Park, Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue, contact the police

“These reports are absolutely vital: it is only when this information gets reported to us that we are able to understand the full picture of what is happening, and we can tailor our response accordingly.

“Our enquiries are ongoing at the moment, but if anyone has any information or concerns about this kind of activity over the past fortnight in the Bedford Park, Foster Hill Road and De Parys Avenue area, please report it to us.”

You can call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report it online – quote reference 40/AD/13878/22.