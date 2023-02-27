He’s been charged along with a woman

Two people – including one from Bedford – have been charged with robbery after a man was injured in Rochester.

Kent Police were called to reports a man had been hurt after two people had broken into a property on Friday, February 17.

The victim was taken to hospital – where he remains in a stable condition – after being stabbed in his head and hands.

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, officers arrested a man and two women in connection with the incident.

Marvin Joseph, 26, of St Loyes Street, Bedford, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Sharne Rossiter, 33, of Berber Road, Rochester, has been charged with robbery.

They both appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 22) where Mr Joseph was remanded and Ms Rossiter was bailed.

They are both due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, March 22.