A man who dumped a bag of waste next to a litter bin in Biddenham Turn has paid a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping.

Rather than attend an interview with council officers under caution, he elected to pay the fine instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rubbish dumped in Biddenham

The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400 which can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: "I would like to thank our street cleansing and environmental crime teams who have been invaluable in helping us crack down on fly-tipping and keeping our streets clean in Bedford borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and we are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a Fixed Penalty Notice or through a prosecution.

"Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.

“Our enforcement teams work tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators. We also encourage all local residents to help identify individuals who have been caught fly-tipping at www.bedford.gov.uk/caughtoncamera.”

Cllr Royden added: “If you have extra waste please take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane or arrange for a licensed waste carrier to collect it – don’t leave it on our streets.”

Advertisement