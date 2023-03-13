Bedford drug dealer punches and bites two police officers as he tries to flee

During a search, he was found with Class A drugs

Two police officers were attacked by a known drug dealer as they were carrying out an op in Bedford.

During a visit to Arden Walk to evict someone on Saturday, the dealer suddenly showed up but quickly skedaddled.

The incident happened on Saturday

And in an emotional post on social media, Sergeant Boyd shared how PC Dave Parr and PCSO Steve Tarabella were attacked as they gave chase.

He said: "This guy has punched Dave Parr twice to the face causing a laceration to his head and he’s bit the PCSO as well.

“It’s just disgusting. I can't swear – I feel like I want to swear. What an idiot. Just a piece of scum, assaulting our officers.”

Sgt Boyd added: “I cannot rave about our team enough… what they’ll do to protect the community from these drug pushers – these idiots. They are absolutely disgusting people.”

