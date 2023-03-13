News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Bedford drug dealer punches and bites two police officers as he tries to flee

During a search, he was found with Class A drugs

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:27am

Two police officers were attacked by a known drug dealer as they were carrying out an op in Bedford.

During a visit to Arden Walk to evict someone on Saturday, the dealer suddenly showed up but quickly skedaddled.

Read More
Warning to Bedford parents after pupils followed by elderly man
Most Popular
The incident happened on Saturday
The incident happened on Saturday
The incident happened on Saturday

And in an emotional post on social media, Sergeant Boyd shared how PC Dave Parr and PCSO Steve Tarabella were attacked as they gave chase.

He said: "This guy has punched Dave Parr twice to the face causing a laceration to his head and he’s bit the PCSO as well.

“It’s just disgusting. I can't swear – I feel like I want to swear. What an idiot. Just a piece of scum, assaulting our officers.”

Sgt Boyd added: “I cannot rave about our team enough… what they’ll do to protect the community from these drug pushers – these idiots. They are absolutely disgusting people.”

The man – who was also in breach of his court-imposed bail conditions – was taken into custody and Class A drugs were found following a strip search.