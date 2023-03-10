News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Warning to Bedford parents after pupils followed by elderly man

A man in his 60s has been arrested

By Clare Turner
7 hours ago

A school has shared a warning with parents after reports of an elderly man following pupils.

In the email to parents, Castle Newnham Secondary School said a member of the public had contacted them about the incident along Park Avenue and in the Prime Minister area.

Police received reports of harassment in Park Avenue, Bedford on Wednesday (March 8) and have arrested a man in his 60s today (Friday) in connection with this.

Most Popular
Park Avenue
Park Avenue
Park Avenue

Whilst enquiries have been ongoing, officers have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and have linked in with nearby schools.

Anyone who has any information, or has witnessed anything relating to this, should call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/12783/23.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We were alerted by a member of the public and the police had already been informed. We've had no direct reports from pupils or parents but sent out the letter as a precaution.”

In the letter, pupils were also encouraged to walk straight home and not interact with strangers.