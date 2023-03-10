A man in his 60s has been arrested

A school has shared a warning with parents after reports of an elderly man following pupils.

In the email to parents, Castle Newnham Secondary School said a member of the public had contacted them about the incident along Park Avenue and in the Prime Minister area.

Police received reports of harassment in Park Avenue, Bedford on Wednesday (March 8) and have arrested a man in his 60s today (Friday) in connection with this.

Whilst enquiries have been ongoing, officers have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance and have linked in with nearby schools.

Anyone who has any information, or has witnessed anything relating to this, should call police on 101 or report it online and quote reference 40/12783/23.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We were alerted by a member of the public and the police had already been informed. We've had no direct reports from pupils or parents but sent out the letter as a precaution.”