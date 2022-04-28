Appeal to find this kind stranger who helped Bedford rape victim

Bedfordshire Police has realeased these CCTV images hoping to help trace the man who helped the victim of a reported rape in Bedford Park.

The man pictured is believed to have helped the victim at Bedford Railway Station and is not under investigation.

But police think he might be able to help them track down the offender of the attack, which happened on April 7.

Police are hoping to trace this kind stranger who helped a rape victim at Bedford Railway Station

Detective Constable Shona Birkby, from the RASSO team, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we continue to investigate the circumstances around this report. We think the man pictured may be able to help our investigation.

“The victim was incredibly thankful for this individual’s help and we only want to speak with him in case he has any information that could assist our efforts to track down the offender.”

If you have any information, get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online quoting reference 40/19813/22.

If you have been a victim of a sexual assault, you can also report through the same channels.

You can also contact Victim Care Services for free and confidential support – whether the crime has been reported or not.