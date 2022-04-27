Bedford burglar jailed after police recognised him from CCTV footage

A man identified by officers through CCTV footage which linked him to two burglaries in Bedford has been jailed for almost three years.

Marvin Lendor, of no fixed abode, was identified in CCTV footage captured during a burglary and then store CCTV images when using a stolen bank card in a shop in Bedford.

The 34-year-old broke into a home in Oaklands Road, Bedford on December 23, 2021, at around 5.40am.

Marvin Lendor

He got in through a window just two days before Christmas and searched the home before making off with electronic items including a laptop and mobile phones, as well as a pot of change and a bank card.

He carried out a second burglary on January 6, 2021 at approximately 2.30pm on Hartington Street, Bedford, when he kicked in the front door.

Moments later a man in distinctive clothing is seen on CCTV leaving the property holding two John Lewis bags.

Officers from Op Maze identified the man as Lendor and linked him to the two incidents through CCTV images which showed him using the stolen bank card from the first burglary and wearing the distinctive clothing he wore during the second burglary.

Detective Constable Pawel Karpinski, from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, said: “Lendor carried out a burglary just two days before Christmas; at a time where friends and family were coming together over the festive period.