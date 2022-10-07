Ampthill business has van and tools stolen meaning they can't work
A GoFundMe page has been set up
A husband and wife garden team in Ampthill have had their van and tools stolen, leaving them stranded.
T & K Gardening – owned by Tim and Keza Gouldthorpe – was targeted on Wednesday (October 5) and now the pair can’t work.
The couple’s children have set up a GoFundMe page with them explaining: “The insurance payout will take at least a month, and the tools are not covered as they were not working at the time of the theft.”
Most Popular
They added: “They are incredibly hard working and have always gone the extra mile for their customers – working bank holidays, weekends, and taking great pride in their work.”
The small company – which has operated in the town for nearly 25 years – is hoping to raise £2,500 to get back on its feet.
And to add insult to injury, the day of the theft was actually Tim’s 57th birthday – but instead of celebrating, he spent the day filling out police reports.
Advertisement
The page has already attracted nearly 50 donations from concerned customers.
Tim said: “I’d just like to add that our customers and the local community have been fantastically supportive and that's made a terrible situation feel much better.
"I also to thank the people who work at Queen Alexander's Hospital in Portsmouth where my daughter works as an ODP (operating department practitioner) for giving so generously.”