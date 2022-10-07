Ampthill business has van and tools stolen meaning they can't work

A husband and wife garden team in Ampthill have had their van and tools stolen, leaving them stranded.

T & K Gardening – owned by Tim and Keza Gouldthorpe – was targeted on Wednesday (October 5) and now the pair can’t work.

The couple’s children have set up a GoFundMe page with them explaining: “The insurance payout will take at least a month, and the tools are not covered as they were not working at the time of the theft.”

T & K Gardening's van which was stolen

They added: “They are incredibly hard working and have always gone the extra mile for their customers – working bank holidays, weekends, and taking great pride in their work.”

The small company – which has operated in the town for nearly 25 years – is hoping to raise £2,500 to get back on its feet.

And to add insult to injury, the day of the theft was actually Tim’s 57th birthday – but instead of celebrating, he spent the day filling out police reports.

The page has already attracted nearly 50 donations from concerned customers.

Tim said: “I’d just like to add that our customers and the local community have been fantastically supportive and that's made a terrible situation feel much better.