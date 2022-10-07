M&S Bedford Interchange gets major makeover

Marks & Spencer at Kempston’s Interchange Retail Park has unveiled a top-to-bottom transformation.

The large foodhall has a fresh-market feel with a new bakery offering freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries throughout the day, and a dedicated M&S Wine Shop.

Customers will also be able to pick up the new Italian Family Dine In for £15 which includes two mains, such as spinach and ricotta ravioli, lasagne and aubergine parmigiana, and four extras, like mushroom arancini and tiramisu.

The new bakery at M&S Bedford Interchange

Emily Hammond, store manager at M&S Bedford, said: “The whole M&S team have been working really hard to deliver this new look for our store in Bedford and it’s been great to hear from customers how much they love all the new features like our fantastic new M&S Bakery."