2nd Post Office targeted in aggravated robbery in Ampthill

A second Post Office has been targeted – this time in Ampthill.

Earlier today, Bedford Today revealed how a hammer-wielding man had attempted an armed robbery at Post Office in Bedford’s Goldington Road on Monday.

Bedfordshire Police have just released details of another one – an aggravated robbery on Thursday (February 15) at the McColls Post Office in Ampthill at around 7.30pm.

Detective Constable Lauren Byrne said: "If you noticed anything suspicious between 7pm and 8pm or were driving through Ampthill around Church Street and have dashcam footage of anyone acting suspiciously, you might be able to help us.

"We would also be interested in speaking to a female who enters the post office shortly before the incident took place, as she might be key to our investigation."