The incident happened on Monday (February 19) at around 9.50pm

A man armed with a hammer attempted an armed robbery at a Bedford Post Office on Monday (February 19).

The incident happened at the shop in Goldington Road at around 9.50pm.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed the suspect making off. Any information provided could support our investigation, so we would urge you to get in touch.”

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.