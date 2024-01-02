24 Hours in Police Custody returns to our screens with brutal double murder in Bedfordshire

The series took a well-earned break for Christmas and new year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s back… it’s back. After taking a little festive break, our favourite TV show 24 Hours in Police Custody makes a return for 2024.

But after hogging quite a lot of airtime during the series, the next episode isn’t coming from Bedford this time – though let’s face it, it'll still be worth watching.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time, Bedfordshire Police will be investigating a brutal double murder in Houghton Regis in this two-part special airing on Monday, January 8 (and Tuesday, January 9), at 9pm on Channel 4.

24 Hours in Police Custody airs on January 8 & 9

For those not in the know, it picks up after one man is found dead outside a pub and another is fighting for his life with multiple stab wounds. Suddenly another victim is found bleeding to death close by in a garden.

Cameras follow as major crime detectives from Bedfordshire Police visit the traumatic aftermath – and despite two men being pronounced dead at the scene and a large crowd of bystanders, no-one in the close-knit community of Houghton Regis comes forward to reveal who is responsible…

The story concludes in a gripping second part when there’s a fresh manhunt to track down a new suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spoiler alert, two men were in the end collared for this brutal and disturbing case as reported by our sister website Luton Today – Nicholas Papworth and Anthony Bennison will spend at least 72 years in prison.