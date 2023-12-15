24 Hours in Police Custody is back in Bedford with rapist who attacked men he met on Grindr

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wait… what? 24 Hours in Police Custody is back in Bedford – that can’t be right.

Well, you’d better believe it – but be warned, this Sunday’s offering is pretty grim, sadly. It features the Grindr rapist we told you about back in September

Mohammed Altaher, of Cardington Road, Bedford, was handed a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of brutally raping two men in two separate attacks in August and September 2019.

He met both guys through the dating app Grindr – and they reported the incidents to police independently of each other.

Altaher became aggressive with the first victim who then withdrew consent and suffered multiple injuries as a result of a violent rape.

The second victim did initially consent to sex, but started to feel unwell. However, Altaher carried on the sexual activity, violently sexually assaulting the victim in the bathroom before raping him.

During sentencing, the judge branded Altaher arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed.