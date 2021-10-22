Cash available for schemes to cut road deaths in Bedfordshire

Projects designed to help cut the death toll on Bedfordshire's roads are being invited to bid for grants.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), has announced the opening of its Road Safety Funds for community groups and partners to bid into; the second round of bids available for this fund in this financial year.

This year, the OPCC is encouraging applications from projects and organisations that are more about an intelligence-driven approach. This will help give the public education around not driving whilst under the influence, not using mobile phones whilst driving, and wearing seat belts as well as the risks of speeding.

Grants are available for road safety projects

Road safety is an integral part of community safety to the people who live in, work in and visit Bedfordshire. Road casualties devastate families and communities. Collisions also cost the national economy an estimated £16.3 billion a year and add pressure on the NHS and emergency services.

The partners that make up the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership are all committed to improving road safety.

Chief Executive for the OPCC, Clare Kelly, said: “We are pleased to re-issue the fund for a second time in a financial year. We are looking to explore opportunities with local parish, town and ward councils on deterring behaviour and conditions that causes road related incidents”.

The timeline for bids opened on Monday and close on December 10 at 5pm. Notifications to bidders will go out on January 24.

Mrs Kelly said: “During the pandemic, many people took a break from driving and so we’re looking forward to receiving bids that will help put preventative measures in place to help all drivers feel safe on our roads”.