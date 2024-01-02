News you can trust since 1845
Bridgend, at Carlton, is closed due to flooding

You’ve got Storm Henk to thank for that
By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
Bridgend in Carlton

Bridgend, in Carlton, is closed due to flooding, according to Bedford Borough Council.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), yesterday (Tuesday), it said the main closure point is from the junction of The Moor, in Carlton to Hall Close, in Harrold.

Earlier, Bedford Today revealed how The Met Office had issued an amber warning due to Storm Henk making its way to Bedford.

The council also confirmed this morning (Wednesday), the number 25 Grant Palmer bus through Harrold won't operate – but the rest of the service will continue as normal.

