Expect disruption in Bedford as Storm Henk makes its way to town

The Met Office has issued an amber warning
By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Storm Henk is on its way (Picture: Pixabay)Storm Henk is on its way (Picture: Pixabay)
Hold on to your hats – quite literally – as Storm Henk is making its way to Bedford.

The Met Office has said the storm will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities and has therefore issued an amber warning. With gusts of 50-60mph probable, you’re advised to drive more slowly, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking – giving cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

Flying debris is likely so it might be an idea to stay indoors if you can.

