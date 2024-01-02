Hold on to your hats – quite literally – as Storm Henk is making its way to Bedford .

The Met Office has said the storm will bring a spell of very strong winds, causing disruption to travel and utilities and has therefore issued an amber warning. With gusts of 50-60mph probable, you’re advised to drive more slowly, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking – giving cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.