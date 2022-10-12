Bedford man killed in A6 collision is named

Police are appealing for information

A motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A6 near Bedford on Monday has been named.

Adrian Gorzkowski, 38, of Gloucester Road, Bedford, died following the collision on the A6 close to the Haynes junction on Monday (10 October) at around 11am.

Paramedics and the air ambulance attended but Mr Gorzkowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Suzuki motorcycle and a Citroen C4 were believed to be involved in the collision and police are now appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Investigations Unit, said: “All of our thoughts are with Mr Gorzkowski’s loved ones at this time and we are working as diligently as we can to find out exactly what happened.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the events leading up to this collision.

“Any dash cam footage would also be really helpful to help us establish what caused this collision.”

