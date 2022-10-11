Free school meals should be expanded to cover all children to combat stigma, campaigners say, as we reveal 1,517 of eligible children missed out on free lunches in Bedford last year.

Over a quarter (26.5%) of the 5,719 children in Year 3 and above currently eligible for free school meals did not receive them according to Department for Education data collected during a school census day in the town for 2021/22.

Pupils enjoying school dinners

And as 4,202 took up the offer, that meant 1,517 missed out – although the department’s data does not account for eligible children who were absent from school and not needing a meal on census day.

Free school meals are generally limited to families receiving benefits, and infant school children. But the Child Poverty Action Group says the current system can leave families feeling stigmatised, and reluctant to claim the help they are entitled to – even if they are struggling.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are also investing millions in the National School Breakfast Programme.”

How to apply for free school meals for your child

Children in state reception and Years 1 and 2 are entitled to free school meals regardless of household income.

Parents or carers who receive benefits, such as Universal Credit, and have a household income under £7,400 a year can also claim free school meals for older children.