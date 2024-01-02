Another road closed in Bedford due to flooding
Storm Henk is making its presence felt
Another road is closed in the Bedford area due to flooding.
In the last hour, Bedford Borough Council had had to close the High Street, in Yielden due to Storm Henk (Tuesday). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the council said: “We are currently experiencing surface water flooding across the borough. Our highways and resilience teams are working to address those areas affected.”
Earlier today, Bedford Today revealed how Bridgend, at Carlton, had been closed due to flooding.