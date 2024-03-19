Get out and see Bedford’s sights by bus this English Tourism Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford is home to some of the most famous and interesting destinations in the UK, and they are easy to access at a great price by bus. With a DayRider, a group of five can now travel for just £2.20 each for the full day, and a group of three for just £2.67 each in a Town Zone. Also, bus travel is still covered by the government’s £2.00 single fare cap.

Just a few highlights to see include:

The Higgins – Current exhibitions include Edward Bawden and Me and Wings of a Wire Bird. (Nearest stop: Lido – Services 4 and 6)

Shuttleworth - It’s time to make new memories, create special moments and enjoy a fun family day out. (Nearest stop: Ickwell Green – Service 74 and 2 Ivel Sprinter

Whipsnade Zoo – Explore a world of wildlife like never before at the largest zoo in the UK. Enjoy a full day of adventure making incredible memories.(Nearest stop: Whipsnade Zoo – Service: 40 and 40A)

John Bunyan Museum - Visit this inspiring museum to discover the story of the Bedford preacher whose writings touched the world and continue to inspire. (Nearest stop: Rothsay Road – Service 10)

Priory Country Park – A 360-acre green space made up of lakes, meadows and woodland, which is in part enclosed within a bend in the River Great Ouse. There are habitats from meadows to reed beds, quiet walks for all, fishing, boating, play areas and bird hides. (Nearest stop: Malmesbury Way – Service 10)

Darren Roe

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East said: “We are so fortunate to be home to so many genuinely outstanding pieces of natural and cultural heritage in Bedford and, as the days get longer and warmer, now is a great opportunity to get out and explore it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is amazing to think just how many people travel from all around the UK and wider world to come and see Bedford - a trip on your local bus will give you the perfect opportunity to get out and see everything for yourself.