Fancy a tree? Bedford council is giving away 5,000 for free

Bedford Borough Council is giving away 5,000 trees to residents, businesses, schools and community groups.

If you’re hoping to branch out (sorry, couldn't resist), you can collect them – with the only proviso being they must be planted locally.

There's going to be a tree giveaway in Bedford

The giveaway will take place next month at Oasis Beach Pool car park off Cardington Road.

Residents can collect up to five trees each – and businesses, community groups and schools can collect up to 25 trees.

Stakes and guards will also be provided for sites where they are needed.

You’ll need something suitable to prevent the roots from drying out during transport, like a plastic bag.

The trees must be planted on private land within the borough, with the owner’s permission. Addresses of the planned planting locations will be taken as the trees are collected.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Planting these 5,000 trees will provide a boost to our local environment, from increasing biodiversity to helping to tackle climate change.

“I hope that many people come to Oasis, pick up some trees and get planting. There is no need to book in advance, just turn up.”

There’ll be a mix of native broadleaf trees and shrubs ranging from mighty oaks down to the colourful dogwood.

The giveaway will take place on Wednesday, February 15 and Saturday, February 18, from 10am to 3pm.