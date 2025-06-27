Council shut play unit at Bedford's Russell Park for essential repairs

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 15:21 BST
The large play unit at Russell Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)placeholder image
The large play unit at Russell Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)
The large play unit at Russell Park has been closed for essential maintenance work.

The council discovered the unit wasn’t up to muster following its annual inspections and now has dedicated crews on-site setting up the closures (Friday).

placeholder image
Read More
"Rusty climbing facilities and broken swings": Children's play area near Bedford...

Other equipment remains available; the swings, the boat play unit, the play area for older children outside of the fencing, and the accessible play area – though the trampoline still has to be repaired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media, the council said: “At this moment, we don’t have a specific timeline for when the repairs will be completed. We’re waiting on the full inspection report to guide us on the best way forward and we appreciate everyone’s patience. Please rest assured, we’re working hard to get the play unit back up and running as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed how BPHA was forced to close a children’s play area in Ossory Way because it had gone to to rack and ruin.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:CouncilBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice