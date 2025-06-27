Council shut play unit at Bedford's Russell Park for essential repairs

The large play unit at Russell Park (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

The large play unit at Russell Park has been closed for essential maintenance work.

The council discovered the unit wasn’t up to muster following its annual inspections and now has dedicated crews on-site setting up the closures (Friday).

Other equipment remains available; the swings, the boat play unit, the play area for older children outside of the fencing, and the accessible play area – though the trampoline still has to be repaired.

In a post on social media, the council said: “At this moment, we don’t have a specific timeline for when the repairs will be completed. We’re waiting on the full inspection report to guide us on the best way forward and we appreciate everyone’s patience. Please rest assured, we’re working hard to get the play unit back up and running as quickly as possible.”

