Council shut play unit at Bedford's Russell Park for essential repairs
The council discovered the unit wasn’t up to muster following its annual inspections and now has dedicated crews on-site setting up the closures (Friday).
Other equipment remains available; the swings, the boat play unit, the play area for older children outside of the fencing, and the accessible play area – though the trampoline still has to be repaired.
In a post on social media, the council said: “At this moment, we don’t have a specific timeline for when the repairs will be completed. We’re waiting on the full inspection report to guide us on the best way forward and we appreciate everyone’s patience. Please rest assured, we’re working hard to get the play unit back up and running as quickly as possible.”
Earlier this week, Bedford Today revealed how BPHA was forced to close a children’s play area in Ossory Way because it had gone to to rack and ruin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.