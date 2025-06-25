A housing association has been forced to close a children’s play area in Bedford.

The park in Ossory Way – run by BPHA – is now shut with immediate effect after Bedford Today raised concerns.

One angry resident – Rachell Jenkins – got in touch with us after continually seeing the park go to rack and ruin.

And the housing association has taken the complaint so seriously, contractors and BPHA staff will be carrying out an inspection on Friday.

The play area at Ossory Way Bedford (Pictures: Rachell Jenkins)

Rachell said: “Bring your babies to play in this park… rubbish and glass everywhere, rusty climbing facilities and broken swings. Good luck kids.

“I'm so sick of this area being neglected full ... it's embarrassing and dangerous, I did complain a couple of years ago but they clean it up once then forget about it again.”

And as you say see from Rachell’s pictures, she’s not wrong as the area looks seriously unloved.

A BPHA spokesman said: “We are sorry for any concerns this has caused and the unsatisfactory current standard of the play area.

"We will be carrying out an inspection with our contractors on Friday to understand what is required to bring Ossory Way park to ROSPA standards (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).

"During the inspection will also investigate an alternative to the railings. We can confirm the park will be closed from today until the required works have been completed and are hopeful this will be before the start of the school summer holidays.”

