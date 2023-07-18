News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Bedford's parks fly the Green Flag Award - including Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park and Priory Country Park

Harrold-Odell Country Park did exceptionally well
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

Bedford’s parks have again been given Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award.

Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park, Harrold-Odell Country Park and Priory Country Park, have been included in the winners list for this year.

Read More
You can see why this home close to Bedford was inspired by Grand Designs
Staff and volunteers at Harrold-Odell Country Park with councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways & transport, and councillor Alison FosterStaff and volunteers at Harrold-Odell Country Park with councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways & transport, and councillor Alison Foster
Staff and volunteers at Harrold-Odell Country Park with councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways & transport, and councillor Alison Foster
Most Popular

Harrold-Odell Country Park did exceptionally well, scoring overall in the highest category.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management.

In addition, the judges gave a special mention about the park volunteers.

Hill Rise Local Nature Reserve, Mowsbury Hillfort and Putnoe Wood, which are managed through Bedford Borough Council’s volunteer groups, the Friends of Hill Rise and the Friends of Putnoe Wood and Mowsbury Hillfort, have also retained their Green Flag Community Awards.

Visit here if you’re interested in volunteering at one of the council’s parks

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways & transport, said: “Parks are an invaluable resource and in the last few years we’ve seen just how important to local people for both our physical and mental wellbeing.”

Related topics:BedfordKeep Britain Tidy