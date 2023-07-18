Bedford's parks fly the Green Flag Award - including Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park and Priory Country Park

Bedford’s parks have again been given Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award.

Addison Howard Park, Bedford Park, Harrold-Odell Country Park and Priory Country Park, have been included in the winners list for this year.

Staff and volunteers at Harrold-Odell Country Park with councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways & transport, and councillor Alison Foster

Harrold-Odell Country Park did exceptionally well, scoring overall in the highest category.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management.

In addition, the judges gave a special mention about the park volunteers.

Hill Rise Local Nature Reserve, Mowsbury Hillfort and Putnoe Wood, which are managed through Bedford Borough Council’s volunteer groups, the Friends of Hill Rise and the Friends of Putnoe Wood and Mowsbury Hillfort, have also retained their Green Flag Community Awards.

