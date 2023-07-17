You can see why this home close to Bedford was inspired by Grand Designs

It’s on the market for offers over £1.75 million

I don’t often venture that far out of Bedford when searching for a property to impress – but when they come as outstanding as this one, I’m more than happy to make an exception.

This amazing property – just a 20-minute drive from Bedford to Ampthill – was inspired by Grand Designs. And you can see why.

It’s modern and has the benefit of being in a tranquil location but at the same time, being in the centre of the town.

It’s on the market for offers over £1.75 million with James Kendall Estate Agents – you can view the listing here

So what’s it got?

There are: five bedrooms, three en suites, a spectacular open plan kitchen and living space, with an adjoining formal dining room and an amazing terrace with a firepit.

Technology has been woven into this place, from a centrally controlled whole house music system to electric awnings with wind sensors. There’s even electric curtains.

And after you’ve splashed out on this lovely home – you’ll be pleased to learn it’s so thoroughly insulated that just a small gas boiler is more than sufficient to heat the whole house.

I have got to win the lottery…

Kitchen The kitchen provides masses of storage with two multi-function ovens with warming drawers, two dishwashers, a wine fridge, full-size individual fridge and freezer and an island with Dekton ceramic worksurfaces

Living area There are uninterrupted views of the grounds, particularly impactful when the bi-fold doors are open. The epitome of an all-seasons home, dappled sunlight fills each room throughout the day via the expanse of glass

Dining room The formal dining room measures 15ft 9in by 17ft. There is also a TV room, an office and a guest bedroom on this floor

Bedroom One of the many bedrooms. This master suite measures 14ft 8in by 17ft 4in and also has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite

