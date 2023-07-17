You can see why this home close to Bedford was inspired by Grand Designs
I don’t often venture that far out of Bedford when searching for a property to impress – but when they come as outstanding as this one, I’m more than happy to make an exception.
This amazing property – just a 20-minute drive from Bedford to Ampthill – was inspired by Grand Designs. And you can see why.
It’s modern and has the benefit of being in a tranquil location but at the same time, being in the centre of the town.
It’s on the market for offers over £1.75 million with James Kendall Estate Agents – you can view the listing here
So what’s it got?
There are: five bedrooms, three en suites, a spectacular open plan kitchen and living space, with an adjoining formal dining room and an amazing terrace with a firepit.
Technology has been woven into this place, from a centrally controlled whole house music system to electric awnings with wind sensors. There’s even electric curtains.
And after you’ve splashed out on this lovely home – you’ll be pleased to learn it’s so thoroughly insulated that just a small gas boiler is more than sufficient to heat the whole house.
I have got to win the lottery…