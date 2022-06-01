Charity art auction in Bedford to be held in memory of accomplished local artist John Freeman

John, who received care at the hospice before he died in November 2021, was a self-taught artist who painted watercolours and sketches of local views, as well as stunning scenes from his holidays to Norfolk, Devon and France.

The auction, being held in his memory, will take place on Saturday June 18, between 1pm and 5pm at the Scrum Bar at Bedford Blues Rugby Ground in Goldington Road.

As well as the auction there will be music, a raffle and the chance to get together and remember John. John’s wife,Joanne said: “John was so grateful to the staff at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. They looked after him with such care and kindness in his final days. I know he was keen to see the proceeds of his artwork go to supporting the team there.

John Freeman was a self-taught artist who painted watercolours and sketches of local views and further afield

"We'd love to see as many people there on the day, but if you are unable to come in person, it will be possible to view the paintings online before the event and a reserve bid can be made. A big thank you to everyone who has already bought tickets, to those who have donated raffle prizes, and for the generous donations people have made."

Nick Burr, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “What a treat for local lovers of art to be able to own such beautiful work in memory of John and his talent. We would like to say a big thank you to Joanne for choosing to support us. All money raised will help us continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”

Entry to the auction is £5. Tickets can be purchased via Joanne's Just Giving page where the watercolours on sale can be viewed. Sealed bids should be made to Jeremy May by calling 07739382072 or via email [email protected] by midnight on Friday, June 17.

An array of watercolour paintings created by John Freeman will go under the hammer in aid of Sue Ryder St John?