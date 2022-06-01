Help for unemployed as charity that aims to tackle poverty opens new branch in Bedford

The Luton based NOAH Academy, located at the SMART Prebend Centre, aims to address poverty in Bedford by helping people to realise their full potential, in a friendly and non-judgmental environment.

“We are delighted to open our Bedford base which will undoubtedly help hundreds of people from the local area in the years ahead,” said Barbara Bell, head of Training & Employment Services at NOAH.

“Unemployment rates in Bedford are 20% above the national average, so we are keen to focus on providing a package of support to guide local people towards and into work.”

The official opening of the charity at The Prebend Centre in Bedford

Open to anyone who is unemployed and living in Bedford, the Academy’s employment service helps people with CV and job application support, interview skills, IT and internet access, job searching, 1:1 careers advice, and confidence building.

Courses covering wellbeing and IT are available along with a range of ESOL courses, providing non-native English speakers with essential language skills to better integrate in the community.

The official opening was marked with a ribbon cutting by SMART CJS chief executive Anita McCallum.

She said: “We are pleased to be able to welcome the NOAH Academy to our SMART Prebend Centre.

“Their expertise in supporting people to find employment is hugely important and highly regarded. I am certain that the individuals we support (people experiencing homelessness and former rough sleepers) will also benefit from this service on their path to achieving their employment goals.”